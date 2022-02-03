KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Short Interest Down 21.2% in January

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

KAHC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 14,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,845. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

