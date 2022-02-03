Short Interest in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Drops By 21.8%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,400 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 310,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRI shares. Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SRI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.42. 210,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,737. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $473.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 79,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 69,338 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 58,751 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,227,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,422 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

