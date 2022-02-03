Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Decreases By 21.5%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,500 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 580,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Puerto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 57.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CEPU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.31. 89,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.17. Central Puerto has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $498.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $136.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

