-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CUE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 338,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,462. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $218.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.59. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

