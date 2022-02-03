Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.15). Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMG. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nouveau Monde Graphite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE NMG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 87,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,483. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $387.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMG. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the fourth quarter worth about $3,585,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the third quarter worth about $1,590,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

