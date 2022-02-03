Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Bank7 stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,838. The stock has a market cap of $212.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.08. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William B. Haines sold 117,811 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,462,249.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford Haines Financ William sold 1,000,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,122,080 shares of company stock valued at $24,571,237. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 during the second quarter worth $212,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bank7 by 312.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bank7 by 17.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank7 by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

