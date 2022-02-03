Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.97. 40,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,953. Coursera has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $62.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $35,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,486 shares of company stock worth $5,453,270 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 13.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth $32,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Coursera by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 1.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 40.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

