EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

Shares of EZPW stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.70. 501,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,022. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $375.58 million, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EZCORP stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

