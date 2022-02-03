Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share.

Qorvo stock traded down $14.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,527,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,083. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qorvo from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.09.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.