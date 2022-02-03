Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share.
Qorvo stock traded down $14.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,527,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,083. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qorvo from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.09.
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
