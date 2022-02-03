Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.58. The company had a trading volume of 196,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $82.06 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $715.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

