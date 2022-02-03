Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0402 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.82. 60,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,477. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.