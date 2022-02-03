Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0402 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.82. 60,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,477. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $12.36.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
