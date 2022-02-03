Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years.

NQP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.29. 31,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,969. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 28,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

