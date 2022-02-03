MFS Government Markets Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0256 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 61,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,050. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.