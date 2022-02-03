Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

JEMD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.49. 26,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,268. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.