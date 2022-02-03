-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.41). Blink Charging reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of BLNK traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.41. 1,242,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,036. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $819.10 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $3,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after buying an additional 1,667,726 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after buying an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Blink Charging by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blink Charging by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blink Charging by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 309,284 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

