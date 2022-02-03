BOOM (BOOM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $40,814.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $40,814.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BOOM has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043826 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00114118 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,115,521 coins and its circulating supply is 778,084,789 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

