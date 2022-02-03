Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Short Interest Update

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.1 days.
Shares of Macro Enterprises stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.19. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985. Macro Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.
About Macro Enterprises
