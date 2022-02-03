$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) will report $330,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $500,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760,000.00 to $60.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.14 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $13.54. 86,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,649. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 661,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 44,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 49.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

