Short Interest in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Declines By 20.8%

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT traded down $9.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.80. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $97.65 and a twelve month high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 20.88%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of AMCON Distributing worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

