First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will report $26.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.70 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $21.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $113.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.16 million to $116.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $123.85 million, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $131.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 22.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FGBI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $168,714 in the last 90 days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $300,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

