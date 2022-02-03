EventChain Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. EventChain has a market cap of $93,098.35 and approximately $22,650.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

