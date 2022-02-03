Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,041,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRVMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.49. 139,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,432. Jervois Mining has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

Jervois Mining Company Profile

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

