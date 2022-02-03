Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,041,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JRVMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.49. 139,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,432. Jervois Mining has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.
Jervois Mining Company Profile
