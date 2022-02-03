Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Releases Earnings Results

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.22. 1,356,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,612,250. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

