McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $340.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

NYSE MCK traded up $9.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,308. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $260.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.34.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,085. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,916,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 121,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in McKesson by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in McKesson by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

