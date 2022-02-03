Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY22 guidance to $7.12-7.27 EPS.

MRK stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 751,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,694,543. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.