NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce $147.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.16 million to $148.84 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $144.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $592.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.05 million to $593.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $621.19 million, with estimates ranging from $602.75 million to $634.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.78. 8,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,007. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,892.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19.

In related news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $77,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David William Sides bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 37.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 442,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 60,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

