Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of PAR traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 772,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $90.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.