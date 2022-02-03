Zacks: Analysts Expect Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) will report sales of $11.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ads-Tec Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ads-Tec Energy will report full year sales of $45.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $46.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $83.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.10 million to $85.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ads-Tec Energy.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSE. Raymond James started coverage on Ads-Tec Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ads-Tec Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ADSE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,437. Ads-Tec Energy has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ads-Tec Energy stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.10% of Ads-Tec Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Ads-Tec Energy

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

