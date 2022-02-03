BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BUI traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 54,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,312. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 37.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

