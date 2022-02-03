BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has raised its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of MQT traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,384. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 107.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.