Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at B. Riley

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTU. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 276,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,585. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88.

In other news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $554,782. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 271.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 248.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 182.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,861,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $27,529,000 after buying an additional 1,202,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.