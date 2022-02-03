Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS.

Shares of SPR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.71. 60,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,295. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.09.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

