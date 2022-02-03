Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in January

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,477,900 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 2,995,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,548.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHGUF remained flat at $$0.90 during trading on Thursday. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $554.84 million, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

