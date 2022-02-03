Short Interest in Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Drops By 18.3%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 630,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

RQHTF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 169,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,936. Reliq Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.10 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative net margin of 444.00% and a negative return on equity of 561.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter.

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform, which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.

