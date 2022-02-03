Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Shares of NESRF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400. Northern Star Resources has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, and Exploration. The company founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.