Zacks: Brokerages Expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.33). SI-BONE posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIBN. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $138,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $43,584.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,526 shares of company stock valued at $420,714. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 126.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.58. 12,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $622.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.47. SI-BONE has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

