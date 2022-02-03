Xeno Token (XNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.68 Million

Xeno Token (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Xeno Token has a market cap of $25.68 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xeno Token has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Xeno Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Xeno Token

Xeno Token (CRYPTO:XNO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

