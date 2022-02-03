Zacks: Analysts Expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,043. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -1.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,070,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

