QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given “Hold” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.04.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $8.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.07. 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,089,700. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

