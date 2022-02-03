The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $6.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average is $133.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 342.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

