Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 111,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 2.79. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $5,908,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

