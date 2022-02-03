Desjardins Boosts Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to C$9.00

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CDDRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Shares of CDDRF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.67. 23,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,445. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

