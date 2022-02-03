PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 509,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.
NASDAQ PMVP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.91. 14,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,442. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $676.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
PMVP has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
