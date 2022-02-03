PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 509,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

NASDAQ PMVP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.91. 14,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,442. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $676.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 203,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

PMVP has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

