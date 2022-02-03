Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAN traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.72. 91,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

