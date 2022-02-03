SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Update

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.1 days.

SEGXF remained flat at $$17.28 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEGXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.15) to GBX 1,600 ($21.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

