Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.51. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAWS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $426.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.05.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.