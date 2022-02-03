Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.51. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.
Several equities analysts recently commented on LAWS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ LAWS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $426.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.05.
About Lawson Products
Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.
Read More: The risks of owning bonds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.