Zacks: Analysts Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Announce $5.46 EPS

Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report earnings per share of $5.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.83. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $12.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $14.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $7.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.87. 100,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

