VAULT (VAULT) Market Cap Achieves $1.88 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, VAULT has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. VAULT has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $2,109.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be bought for $3.58 or 0.00009708 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00050512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.33 or 0.07107276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00055988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,718.67 or 0.99594043 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00055037 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 524,702 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.