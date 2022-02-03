Cindicator Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.53 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $12.53 million and approximately $43,622.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. ?indicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

