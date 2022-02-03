Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $150.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s previous close.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.79.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.93. 151,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,971. Match Group has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

